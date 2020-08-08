CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Report clears Delaware trooper…

Report clears Delaware trooper in fatal shooting

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 2:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state attorney general’s office says a Delaware trooper was justified in fatally shooting a suicidal man armed with a handgun last year.

The Delaware Department of Justice said in a report issued this week that Corporal Nicholas McLaughlin reasonably believed lethal force was necessary when he shot 46-year-old Shane Swider in November outside a home in Lewes.

A 911 caller said Swider had a gun and was talking about killing himself.

Investigators said Swider put the handgun on the ground at least twice before raising it in the direction of McLaughlin and a Lewes police officer.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up