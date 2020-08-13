CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return | Testing change in Montgomery Co. | Latest coronavirus test results
Probe can’t explain why small plane crashed in backyard

The Associated Press

August 13, 2020, 1:08 PM

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators are unable to determine why a small plane lost power in mid-flight and crashed into a suburban New Jersey residential neighborhood in 2016.

The crash in Lindenwold left the plane upside down in a backyard.

The pilot and a passenger suffered serious injuries, but no one on the ground was hurt.

In a final report released last week, the National Transportation Safety Board said although the pilot reported an apparent problem with the plane’s throttle, the cause of the power loss couldn’t be determined based on the available information.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

