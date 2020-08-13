Probe can’t explain why small plane crashed in backyard

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators are unable to determine why a small plane lost power in mid-flight and crashed…

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators are unable to determine why a small plane lost power in mid-flight and crashed into a suburban New Jersey residential neighborhood in 2016.

The crash in Lindenwold left the plane upside down in a backyard.

The pilot and a passenger suffered serious injuries, but no one on the ground was hurt.

In a final report released last week, the National Transportation Safety Board said although the pilot reported an apparent problem with the plane’s throttle, the cause of the power loss couldn’t be determined based on the available information.

