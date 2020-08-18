Portland, not the rest of Maine, delays adult pot licenses

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland will delay issuing licenses for businesses to sell recreational marijuana, though other places in Maine are…

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland will delay issuing licenses for businesses to sell recreational marijuana, though other places in Maine are still scheduled to open adult use pot dispensaries in October.

The Portland Press Herald reported on Monday that the city will delay the award of any retail licenses for marijuana dispensaries because of a court decision last week.

A federal judge blocked the city’s plan to favor applicants who are based in Maine and pay taxes there, saying it violated protections on interstate commerce.

The plaintiff in that case, Wellness Connection, operates four of Maine’s eight medical marijuana dispensaries.

It is owned by a corporation registered in Delaware.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.