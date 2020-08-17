CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results
Police: Wichita 4-year-old boy shoots himself with dad’s gun

The Associated Press

August 17, 2020, 1:08 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 4-year-old Wichita boy has been hospitalized in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head with his father’s gun, police said.

The boy climbed on top of some items to reach the gun on a shelf Saturday night at the family’s south Wichita home, Capt. Jason Stephens said.

The boy was hit in the head when he “accidentally fired one shot and injured himself,” Stephens said.

The gun was not in a safe and its safety was not on to prevent it from firing, he said.

Police continue to investigate. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office will determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

