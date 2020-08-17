Police: Man, 38, dies after San Antonio flea market shooting

A 38-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained during a “targeted” shooting at a San Antonio flea market, city…

A 38-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained during a “targeted” shooting at a San Antonio flea market, city police said Monday.

The Sunday morning shooting also injured a 14-year-old boy and 19- and 27-year-old men, according to San Antonio police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez. Police initially reported there were five people wounded, but Rodriguez said Monday that only four were shot. She did not provide any of their names.

Officers have not made any arrests and are still investigating the gunfire that left the Mission Open Air Market’s parking lot scattered with shell casings and firearms.

Joel Dauley, the market’s owner, said people in the marker drove through a plywood fence in an effort to get to safety when the sound of gunfire erupted from the parking lot.

Around 11:30 a.m., one man got out of a pickup truck and opened fire on the men in another pickup, Dauley said. The other men returned fire and then drove off, at which point a market security guard began performing CPR on a man who was shot, he said.

Police initially said the security guard was part of the exchange of gunfire, but Dauley told The Associated Press that the guard only fired into the air when the group of men in the second truck returned. He said at least one of the men then got to his knees and surrendered.

“It was just chaos,” Dauley said. “I’m just thankful that they did not get in the vendors’ area.”

Rodriguez said the gunfire “appears to have been a targeted shooting and not an active shooter.” It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting and police did not answer questions about whether or how those shot knew each other.

Dauley said the shooters used at least one pistols and a rifle. Police said they recovered two weapons and found the victims in three “separate areas” of the parking lot.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.