Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

It happened early Sunday morning in Smyrna, Delaware, just south of Brenford Road. Police say a pedestrian was in the left lane of southbound S. Dupont Boulevard and may have been in a low-lying position when she was struck.

The 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified her as Ashley Clark, of Dover, Delaware.

Police say they do not have information on the suspect vehicle at this time and are asking the public for any information.

