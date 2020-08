NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans fire coach Alvin Gentry after New Orleans fails to reach playoffs for 4th time in…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans fire coach Alvin Gentry after New Orleans fails to reach playoffs for 4th time in 5 seasons.

