Pastor’s lawyers eye deposing Carney over virus restrictions

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for a cleric suing Delaware Gov. John Carney over coronavirus restrictions he imposed on church services say Carney is resisting attempts to question him under oath.

Attorneys for the Rev. Dr. Christopher Allan Bullock said in a court filing Tuesday that they’ve been trying for several weeks to accommodate and cooperatively schedule Carney’s deposition but that Carney refuses to be deposed.

Bullock’s attorneys say lawyers with the attorney general’s office told them there’s no need to schedule Carney’s deposition at this time.

A spokesman for Carney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

