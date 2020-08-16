CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Passenger dies in one-vehicle accident on Delaware road

The Associated Press

August 16, 2020, 7:04 PM

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware police say a passenger in a sedan died when the driver lost control and struck a tree after trying to take a curve on a road.

The Delaware State Police said the Toyota was traveling southbound on Sunday morning on Sand Hill Road in Georgetown when the accident occurred.

Both people in the car were taken to the hospital.

The passenger who died hasn’t been named pending notification of family members.

Police are still investigating what happened.

