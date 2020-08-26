WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods rose a surprisingly strong 11.2% in July.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 26, 2020, 8:34 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods rose a surprisingly strong 11.2% in July.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.