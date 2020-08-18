Officials: Man fakes his kidnapping to get money from father

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man has been accused of faking his own kidnapping in Mississippi to extort money from…

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man has been accused of faking his own kidnapping in Mississippi to extort money from his father who lives in Virginia.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they were contacted by Andrew Blake Hawks’ father about the incident Thursday.

He told them he received a video call that showed his son tied against a tree with a gun pointed to his head, and that the alleged kidnappers had demanded money.

Deputies say the suspects were told the money had been transferred through Western Union. Officials say they saw Hawks attempting to get the money.

Deputies say he was arrested at the scene along with his accomplice, David Fisher Jr.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.