National News

Number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits drops by 98,000 last week to 1 million

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 8:33 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits drops by 98,000 last week to 1 million.

