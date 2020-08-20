CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » North Carolina couple linked…

North Carolina couple linked to overdose death plead guilty

The Associated Press

August 20, 2020, 8:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A North Carolina doctor and his wife linked to a man’s overdose death in Virginia have pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that Dr. David Francis Lelio and Nadja Siiri Kujanson-Lelio pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia, to one count each of conspiracy to distribute prescription opioids.

Lelio also pleaded guilty to an additional count of making a false statement.

Prosecutors alleged Lelio wrote more than 60 prescriptions for oxycodone to patients without a legitimate medical purpose and that he shared them with his wife, who reimbursed patients for filling them.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up