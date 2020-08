In a story Aug. 13, 2020, about a New Mexico city agreeing to police reforms in a chokehold settlement, The…

In a story Aug. 13, 2020, about a New Mexico city agreeing to police reforms in a chokehold settlement, The Associated Press erroneously reported former Las Cruces officer Christopher Smelser is white. He is Hispanic.

