SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves get top pick in NBA draft lottery, with Golden State to select second and…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves get top pick in NBA draft lottery, with Golden State to select second and Charlotte third.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.