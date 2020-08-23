CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Marco downgraded to a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says

The Associated Press

August 23, 2020, 10:59 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Marco downgraded to a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says.

