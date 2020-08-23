CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Large fire rips through Philadelphia warehouse

The Associated Press

August 23, 2020, 5:34 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Massive flames ripped through a large warehouse early Sunday morning in Philadelphia.

More than 200 firefighters were battling the flames, including some on ladder trucks, news outlets reported. There was no immediate cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Images from the scene showed flames shooting into the sky with large plumes of smoke wafting above. The fire erupted around 2 a.m., news outlets reported.

