Ky. officers shoot, kill man accused of firing at police

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 9:35 AM

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky man wanted for shooting at police was killed when he confronted officers in a wooded area, authorities said.

Officers had been searching for Joey Middleton, 41, of Gray when the confrontation occurred Wednesday, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Middleton was wanted on four counts of attempted murder of a police officer and other active warrants stemming from a shooting Tuesday in Knox County while officers attempted to serve a search warrant, police said.

A Kentucky State Police special response team was trying to serve the warrant for suspected drug trafficking when shots were fired by the officers and armed suspects, authorities said.

Charles Garland, 30, of Gray was fatally wounded and Middleton fled, police said. Officers continued searching for Middleton until he confronted them the following afternoon and officers fired, killing him, the statement said.

No officers were injured. Police were continuing to investigate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

