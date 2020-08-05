CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College Park braces for influx of students | US response to virus met with incredulity abroad | Latest coronavirus test results
Killer dies in prison after testing positive for COVID

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 5:05 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware prison officials say a convicted killer serving two life sentences for a 1982 double murder has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Authorities said that 71-year-old Jackie R. Lovett died Wednesday at a Dover hospital of complications from hypothyroidism and COVID.

Lovett was tested for COVID-19 on July 5. Lovett was from Salisbury, Maryland.

He was sentenced to life in prison without probation or parole for the drug-related killings of Lori Todd and Richard Bull.

Their bodies were found in a tributary of the Pocomoke River in Maryland. Both had been shot in the head.

