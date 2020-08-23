CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Kentucky police: 3 shot inside Lexington mall

The Associated Press

August 23, 2020, 7:43 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three people were shot inside a Kentucky mall Sunday, police said.

The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. ET outside of a store at the Fayette Mall. Police said later that the shooting did not appear to be random.

“It appears from the information that we’ve gathered thus far that the persons involved knew each other,” Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told reporters. “We know at least the intended target may have known the suspect.”

Three people were taken to a hospital, Weathers said. Their conditions were not immediately released. He did not offer further details on the shooter.

Officers evacuated the mall and checked each store. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Alicia Spurlock told the Lexington Herald-Leader that she and her daughter had just left a store inside the mall when they heard multiple gunshots.

“It took me a minute to register what that was,” Spurlock said. “Everybody just started running.”

