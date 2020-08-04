Judge won’t dismiss DOL suit challenging union election

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor seeking to void a union election held by a Delaware chapter of the International Longshoremen’s Association.

The judge on Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss by ILA Local 1694 in Wilmington.

The challenged election was held in May 2019 for several leadership posts in the local, three executive board members, and three auditing committee members.

Officials allege among other things that the union failed to provide sufficient notice that it would apply a candidate eligibility rule adopted nine years earlier but never previously used.

