Judge say driver who hit bicyclists couldn’t foresee seizure

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge says a motorist who struck and killed two bicyclists in Dewey Beach in 2017 couldn’t have foreseen that he would experience a seizure while driving.

The judge ruled this week that the deaths of 53-year-old James D. Walton and 58-year-old Richard Chittick were caused by an unforeseen medical emergency suffered by Roger Louie Cole.

But the judge said a jury must decide between conflicting opinions of medical experts as to whether Cole could have avoided the accident by pulling over to the side of the road prior to the full effects of the seizure taking hold.

