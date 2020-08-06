Judge rules for police on several claims in Taser death suit

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Delaware State Police on several claims in a lawsuit involving a man who died after being repeatedly shocked with a Taser.

Lionel Waters was shocked three times after confronting police with a gun in 2015.

The judge on Wednesday granted summary judgment to police on claims of false arrest and deliberate indifference to medical need.

He also granted summary judgment to two troopers on a claim of excessive force and state law claims for battery and negligence.

But he denied summary judgment on similar claims against the trooper who used the Taser.

