Judge nixes delay in lawsuit against Justice coal companies

The Associated Press

August 19, 2020, 2:18 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has rejected a last-minute request by attorneys representing West Virginia Gov. James Justice and two of his family-owned coal companies to postpone a lawsuit accusing them of breaching a contract with a Pennsylvania coal exporter.

Defense attorneys asked the judge Monday to delay a virtual non-jury trial scheduled to start next week.

The judge had ruled earlier that the trial would be held remotely without witnesses or attorneys in court because of the coronavirus.

Defense attorneys said it was important for witnesses to testify in person and that the trial should be postponed indefinitely.

