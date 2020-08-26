CORONAVIRUS NEWS: High-risk DC residents may get free testing | Melania Trump reassures virus sufferers | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Indiana Pacers fire coach…

Indiana Pacers fire coach Nate McMillan after four seasons and a 3-16 playoff record

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers fire coach Nate McMillan after four seasons and a 3-16 playoff record.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up