Indiana man pleads guilty in disabled Virginia woman’s death

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 3:23 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana man has become the third person to plead guilty in connection with the death of a disabled Virginia woman whose body was found buried beneath a garage last year.

Fifty-seven-year-old Gary Wayne Anderson pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of assisting a criminal in exchange for prosecutors dismissing several charges he had faced, including murder and battery, in 29-year-old Evonne Pullen’s death.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the Winchester, Virginia, woman’s body was found buried in November 2019 beneath an Evansville garage.

Two women had pleaded guilty in July to neglect of a dependent in Pullen’s death.

