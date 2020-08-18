CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC adds Delaware to high-risk list | Va. lawmakers advance absentee voting measures | Latest coronavirus test results
Hurrican Genevieve grows to Category 4, likely to bring strong winds to southern Baja peninsula

The Associated Press

August 18, 2020, 8:14 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurrican Genevieve grows to Category 4, likely to bring strong winds to southern Baja peninsula.

