CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Former Illinois Gov. James…

Former Illinois Gov. James R. “Big Jim” Thompson, longest-serving in state history, dies at 84

The Associated Press

August 15, 2020, 8:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois Gov. James R. “Big Jim” Thompson, longest-serving in state history, dies at 84.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up