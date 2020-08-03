Former Delaware National Guard leader Timmons dead at 62

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware National Guard officials say the first woman to lead the state Guard has died.…

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware National Guard officials say the first woman to lead the state Guard has died.

Officials said retired Major General Carol Timmons died Sunday. She was 62.

Timmons lead the National Guard as Delaware’s adjutant general from 2017 to 2019. She began her military career in 1977 and earned her in 1980. Timmon accrued more than 5,000 flight hours piloting C-130 and C-141 military cargo planes and the UH-1 “Huey” helicopter.

Her duties as a pilot included more than 400 combat flight hours. Funeral arrangements were pending.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.