Fishers urged to look for invasive fish in Delaware River

CALICOON, N.Y. — A professional fishing guide spotted an invasive and hearty predator fish in the Delaware River, which runs along the border between New York and Pennsylvania.

The Times Union reported Tuesday that the Northern Snakehead is an invasive species that is such an effective hunter it can threaten the populations of local species.

The fish is nicknamed “Frankenfish,” because it can also survive out of water and occasionally will move over land.

Fishers who see the fish are urged to report it to the U.S. Park Service and anyone who catches one should not return it to the water.

