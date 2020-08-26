CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How an overnight camp navigates pandemic | Montgomery Co. plans town hall about contact tracing for private schools | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Fishers urged to look…

Fishers urged to look for invasive fish in Delaware River

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 12:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALICOON, N.Y. — A professional fishing guide spotted an invasive and hearty predator fish in the Delaware River, which runs along the border between New York and Pennsylvania.

The Times Union reported Tuesday that the Northern Snakehead is an invasive species that is such an effective hunter it can threaten the populations of local species.

The fish is nicknamed “Frankenfish,” because it can also survive out of water and occasionally will move over land.

Fishers who see the fish are urged to report it to the U.S. Park Service and anyone who catches one should not return it to the water.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | National News

Tags:

delaware

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up