Firefighters battle large fire in downtown St. Paul

The Associated Press

August 4, 2020, 7:58 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday battled a large fire in downtown St. Paul that has engulfed a building that was under construction.

The building is the Seven Corners Gateway site, an apartment building and hotel complex near the Xcel Energy Center, KSTP-TV reported. There were no reports of injuries and there was no immediate word about the possible cause of the fire.

Several streets and interstate ramps in the vicinity have been closed, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

DOT traffic cameras and video from the scene showed flames shooting in the air that could be seen for miles.

