KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Family lawyer says it would take a ‘miracle’ for Jacob Blake to walk again after being…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Family lawyer says it would take a ‘miracle’ for Jacob Blake to walk again after being shot by police in Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.