CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Delaware police arrest man…

Delaware police arrest man with gun at Planned Parenthood

The Associated Press

August 22, 2020, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police have arrested a man on gun charges after he allegedly pulled a handgun on a group of anti-abortionists in the parking lot of Planned Parenthood in Delaware.

Dover police said Saturday they arrested 31-year-old Jerome Aniska, of Wilmington, Delaware. Police say it happened Friday morning after Aniska engaged with demonstrators that were on a public sidewalk.

Police say during an argument, Aniska pulled out a black handgun and made a threatening statement to the group. Aniska has been charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was released on $26,000 bond.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up