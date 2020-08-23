Delaware police arrest 2 women related to MAGA hat theft

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware police have arrested two women who confronted supporters of President Donald Trump in Wilmington, Delaware,…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware police have arrested two women who confronted supporters of President Donald Trump in Wilmington, Delaware, and allegedly took signs and a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

On Saturday, police arrested 21-year-old Camryn Amy and charged her with robbery, conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of offensive touching.

Police arrested 21-year-old Olivia Winslow on Friday. Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Court records say the incident started when Amy and Winslow left a business and began to verbally taunt a woman and her son over political signs.

