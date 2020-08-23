CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Delaware police arrest 2…

Delaware police arrest 2 women related to MAGA hat theft

The Associated Press

August 23, 2020, 6:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware police have arrested two women who confronted supporters of President Donald Trump in Wilmington, Delaware, and allegedly took signs and a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

On Saturday, police arrested 21-year-old Camryn Amy and charged her with robbery, conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of offensive touching.

Police arrested 21-year-old Olivia Winslow on Friday. Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Court records say the incident started when Amy and Winslow left a business and began to verbally taunt a woman and her son over political signs.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up