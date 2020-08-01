Delaware man sentenced for murder and abusing corpse

A man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for murdering a Delaware man and abusing his corpse.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for murdering a Delaware man and abusing his corpse.

James Kline was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison for the murder of Jeremy Chisom, who was missing for months before police found his body behind Kline’s home in the Christiana Acres community near New Castle in May 2019.

Kline was initially charged with first-degree murder and other charges, but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. That charge that stemmed from him trying to dispose of Chisom’s body by burning it behind his home.

