Delaware GOP challenges universal vote-by-mail for November

The Associated Press

August 19, 2020, 4:49 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Republican Party has filed a lawsuit claiming that a new law allowing universal voting by mail in this year’s general election is unconstitutional.

The complaint filed Wednesday seeks a permanent injunction preventing the state Department of Elections from distributing vote-by-mail ballots or otherwise informing voters that they can cast absentee ballots in the November election — except for specific reasons outlined in Delaware’s constitution.

It also asks the court to declare that state lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly exceeded their constitutional authority in passing a universal vote-by-mail bill in June.

