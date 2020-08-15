CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Delaware DOT head leaving; Carney picks deputy as successor

The Associated Press

August 15, 2020, 11:10 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s transportation secretary is leaving the post this fall to lead a nonprofit group.

Her deputy is Gov. John Carney’s choice to succeed her.

Carney announced Jennifer Cohan is retiring after 31 years in state government.

She became secretary in 2015 and was previously leader of the Division of Motor Vehicles.

Carney said on Friday he plans to nominate Deputy Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski as the new secretary.

She’ll be subject to Senate confirmation.

Cohan will become the chief executive of Leadership Delaware, which helps locate and train young leaders in the state.

