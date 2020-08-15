Delaware DOT head leaving; Carney picks deputy as successor

The Associated Press

Delaware’s transportation secretary is leaving the post this fall to lead a nonprofit group.

Listen now to WTOP News

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s transportation secretary is leaving the post this fall to lead a nonprofit group.

Her deputy is Gov. John Carney’s choice to succeed her.

Carney announced Jennifer Cohan is retiring after 31 years in state government.

She became secretary in 2015 and was previously leader of the Division of Motor Vehicles.

Carney said on Friday he plans to nominate Deputy Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski as the new secretary.

She’ll be subject to Senate confirmation.

Cohan will become the chief executive of Leadership Delaware, which helps locate and train young leaders in the state.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.