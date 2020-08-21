Delaware agrees to take Trump offer on jobless benefits

State officials say Delaware is joining the list of states taking up President Donald Trump on his offer of additional unemployment benefits to millions of American affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Labor Secretary Cerron Cade nevertheless criticized the program as unnecessarily complicated.

Trump signed an executive order this month that extends additional unemployment payments of up to $400 a week to help cushion the economic fallout for those affected by the pandemic.

The move came after congressional leaders and the White House failed to agree on extending a program that provided for supplemental payments of $600 a week.

