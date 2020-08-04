CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US nears 5 million virus cases | DC-area testing sites closed Tuesday | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Defending champion Rafael Nadal says he will not play at 2020 US Open, cites COVID-19 pandemic

The Associated Press

August 4, 2020, 2:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal says he will not play at 2020 US Open, cites COVID-19 pandemic.

