NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. reach 5 million, the highest in the world.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 9, 2020, 10:08 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. reach 5 million, the highest in the world.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.