AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Universities scramble to deal with virus outbreaks

The home front: Virus stalks nurses after they leave work

Advocates plan birthday gift for the 19th Amendment: The ERA

California power grid operator cancels rolling blackouts

Postal workers concerned about delivering ballots on time

Judge stops Idaho from enacting ban on transgender athletes

Victims to tell Golden State Killer about trauma, healing

FBI arrests Puerto Rico lawmaker, family in corruption probe

Fear, language barriers hinder immigrant contact-tracing

‘Horrifying’ data glitch skews key Iowa coronavirus metrics

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

