AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Iowa governor’s push to reopen schools descends into chaos California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air Portland protesters…

Iowa governor’s push to reopen schools descends into chaos California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air Portland protesters set fire to county government building Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue Firefighters contain large blaze at Dallas-area factory Victims want Golden State Killer sent to toughest prison Old format, new problem: Biennial legislatures face COVID-19 Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue Cuomo brushes back AP report of care home death undercount Far-right provocateur vs. Florida congresswoman in November Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.