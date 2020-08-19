AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EDT

Iowa governor’s push to reopen schools descends into chaos
California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air
Portland protesters set fire to county government building
Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue
Firefighters contain large blaze at Dallas-area factory
Victims want Golden State Killer sent to toughest prison
Old format, new problem: Biennial legislatures face COVID-19
Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue
Cuomo brushes back AP report of care home death undercount
Far-right provocateur vs. Florida congresswoman in November
