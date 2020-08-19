CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EDT

August 19, 2020

Iowa governor’s push to reopen schools descends into chaos

California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

Firefighters contain large blaze at Dallas-area factory

Victims want Golden State Killer sent to toughest prison

Old format, new problem: Biennial legislatures face COVID-19

Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue

Cuomo brushes back AP report of care home death undercount

Far-right provocateur vs. Florida congresswoman in November

