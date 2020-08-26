CORONAVIRUS NEWS: High-risk DC residents may get free testing | Melania Trump reassures virus sufferers | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

New US virus cases fall as masks gain favor but testing lags

Hundreds of thousands flee US coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night

US crackdown on nonessential border travel causes long waits

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

AP-NORC poll: Many in US shoring up finances amid downturn

California faces huge fires before usual peak of season

Iowa farmers unsure what’s next after winds flatten corn

Kenosha delayed body cameras for years before Blake shooting

A look at key moments in Falwell’s relationship with Liberty

