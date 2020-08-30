AP Top U.S. News at 1:35 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Census, like Post Office, politicized in election year College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students Home smashed: For one…

Census, like Post Office, politicized in election year College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike ‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha Activists: Militias tolerated, Kenosha protesters arrested Were they a threat? Police shootings reignite legal debate 2 soldiers killed in Black Hawk training crash in California 1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland A wobble, luck and preparations lessened Laura’s devastation Kansas girl’s killer 5th federal inmate executed this year Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.