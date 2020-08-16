CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:33 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fear, language barriers hinder immigrant contact-tracing

Coronavirus hasn’t devastated the homeless as many feared

Bourbon-scented sanitizer and wary public challenge census

Lightning sparks new wildfires across California

Police: At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati

5 wounded in shooting at gathering of young people

New push on training officers how to stop abuse in own ranks

Taller cubicles, one-way aisles: Office workers must adjust

Virus, fees hinder drive to register Florida felons to vote

Black Portland reflects on role of white allies in movement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up