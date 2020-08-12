CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md., Va. counties to offer in-person child care programs | Report reveals nursing home cases rising | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:36 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

He set out to mobilize Latino voters. Then the virus hit.

Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case

Women say they will fight sexism, ‘ugly’ attacks on Harris

Kamala Harris’ selection as VP resonates with Black women

Judge invalidates Trump rollback of law protecting birds

Tribune closing 5 newsrooms including NY Daily News

QAnon-supporting candidate unrepentant despite GOP criticism

Tear gas at Portland protests raises concern about pollution

Police: Box truck rear-ends school bus, 1 dead, 7 injured

Census officials face subpoenas if they refuse interviews

