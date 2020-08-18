CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:58 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 18, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the post office

Teens struggle to balance school, family, work amid COVID-19

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

Victims call Golden State Killer ‘sick monster,’ ‘subhuman’

Appeals court rules Spanish museum can keep looted Nazi art

Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return

Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed

Museum says displaying Confederate statue part of healing

Trump promises storm recovery aid to Iowa homeowners

Female AGs back Biden-Harris bid in nod to suffrage history

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up