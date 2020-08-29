College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students
Teen accused of killing 2 thrust into debate over protests
Kansas girl’s killer 5th federal inmate executed this year
Health agencies’ credibility at risk after week of blunders
Some Californians didn’t get evacuation alerts in wildfires
Attorney: Jacob Blake no longer handcuffed to hospital bed
Head of jewelry theft crew sentenced to federal prison
Trump to head to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts
A wobble, luck and preparations lessened Laura’s devastation
California’s charts new and slower course on reopening
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.