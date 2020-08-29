CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US health agencies take heat after blunders | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 29, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

Teen accused of killing 2 thrust into debate over protests

Kansas girl’s killer 5th federal inmate executed this year

Health agencies’ credibility at risk after week of blunders

Some Californians didn’t get evacuation alerts in wildfires

Attorney: Jacob Blake no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Head of jewelry theft crew sentenced to federal prison

Trump to head to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts

A wobble, luck and preparations lessened Laura’s devastation

California’s charts new and slower course on reopening

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up