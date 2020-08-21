Mounting US deaths reveal an outsize toll on people of color
Quarantines, closures: Confusion reigns as schools reopen
3 large corrals approved for western US wild horse roundups
Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot
Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
California wildfires some of largest in state history
2 storms pose possible double threat to US Gulf Coast
Lawyers: Autopsy suggests inmate suffered during execution
Bannon partners had history of cashing in on Trump movement
LA prosecutor files charges in May explosion that injured 12
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.