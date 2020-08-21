CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 7:47 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 21, 2020, 12:00 AM

Mounting US deaths reveal an outsize toll on people of color

Quarantines, closures: Confusion reigns as schools reopen

3 large corrals approved for western US wild horse roundups

Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot

Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings

California wildfires some of largest in state history

2 storms pose possible double threat to US Gulf Coast

Lawyers: Autopsy suggests inmate suffered during execution

Bannon partners had history of cashing in on Trump movement

LA prosecutor files charges in May explosion that injured 12

