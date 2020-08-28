CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan wants to see Md. schools have in-person learning | Follow social distancing or get fined, Arlington Co. says | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 1:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

Weakened but still dangerous, Laura to pose continued threat

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings that killed 2, wounded 1

Police largely silent as outrage builds over Blake shooting

US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Neighbors with hoses target fires as crews urge them to stop

Louisiana’s ‘Cajun Riviera’ in shambles from Hurricane Laura

Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations

Navajo Nation wants more say over criminal justice matters

50,000 allowed back home as gains made on California fires

