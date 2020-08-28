Weakened but still dangerous, Laura to pose continued threat
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings that killed 2, wounded 1
Police largely silent as outrage builds over Blake shooting
US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry
Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality
Neighbors with hoses target fires as crews urge them to stop
Louisiana’s ‘Cajun Riviera’ in shambles from Hurricane Laura
Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations
Navajo Nation wants more say over criminal justice matters
50,000 allowed back home as gains made on California fires
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.